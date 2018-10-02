Raiders move to 3-1 after victory over Park Place

The Riverfield Academy Raiders hosted the Park Place Crusaders this past Monday night in another district game. The Raiders came out on top of this one, bringing their district record to 3-1.

The first quarter of the contest was plagued by penalties and turnovers for the Raiders. Park Place controlled the time of possession during the quarter and had the ball in good field position twice but were not able to score on the Raider defense. The quarter ended in a 0-0 tie.

The second quarter went better for the Raiders as they were able to capitalize and score on two Crusader turnovers. Both Garrett Brakefield and Chase Miller recovered fumbles in the quarter, each one setting up a Raider scoring drive.

Riverfield scored three times in the quarter while holding Park Place scoreless to take a 22-0 lead into halftime. Riverfield’s first touchdown of the quarter came on a one-yard run by Braxton Shelton (a quarterback keeper). Garrett Brakefield ran a two-point PAT to give the Raiders an 8-0 lead with 9:07 remaining in the quarter. A little past the midway point of the quarter, Brakefield broke lose on a 55-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed but with 5:10 left in the quarter, the Raiders were up 14-0. It looked as if the 14-0 score might be the halftime lead for the Raiders.

However, they Raiders refused to give up and a drive that had began deep in Raider territory. With one second left on the clock, Braxton Shelton connected with Garrett Brakefield on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Shelton then ran a two-point PAT, bringing the halftime sore to 22-0 in the very last second of the half.

Two thirds of the third quarter was gone before any more scoring took place.

With 3:52 left in the quarter, the Raiders struck again on a two-yard touchdown run by Hudson Brakefield. The PAT failed, giving the Raiders a 28-0 lead.

The Crusaders then put their first points of the night on the board on a 55-yard passing play. They added one on the PAT and the third quarter ended with the score being 28-7 in favor of the Raiders.

The fourth quarter opened up with the Raiders scoring a touchdown on an eight yard run by Garrett Brakefield. The PAT failed, but the Raiders upped the lead to 34-7.

The Crusaders answered the Raiders touchdown with one of their own when they ran the kickoff back 75 yards. They added one on the PAT and the score was 34-14 in the early minutes of the quarter.

Midway through the quarter, the Raiders added the final score of the night on a four-yard touchdown run by Hudson Brakefield. The game winning score was Riverfield 40, Park Place 14.

The Raiders had 389 yards of total offense, 318 which were gained rushing. Garrett Brakefield led the rushing attack with 200 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Hudson Brakefield had 74 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Braxton Shelton had 17 yards on four carries with one touchdown. Nicholas Heath, Colton Williams and Brennan Cherene added 19, 7 and 1 yards respectively.

The Raiders added 71 yards in the passing game. Braxton Shelton was six for 12 including 1 touchdown pass.

Defensively, Jackson Shelton led the Raiders in tackles with 12. Chase Miller had nine and Cameron Williams had eight.

This week is homecoming week at Riverfield. The Raiders will host Teak Academy in their homecoming game.

Hey Raider fans, come on out to Joe Meeks Field tomorrow night. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation of the 2018 homecoming court. Some great Raider football action will follow.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. See ya there.