Lady Raiders open softball season with five wins in tourney games

The Riverfield Academy Lady Raider softball team opened its 2018 season this past Friday and Saturday in impressive fashion, taking five wins in six games.

Timely hitting and pitching proved to be the Raiders best weapon against the five teams they competed against.

Hosting the 10th annual Lady Raider softball tournament, Coach Kyle King seemed pleased with his team’s grit and focus.

“Our pitching was very good for opening day and our hitting got better as we become more confident,” he said. “Defensively, we were average, but that will be cleaned up.”

Fan support really gave the girls a boost late Saturday in the nightcap game. Five pitchers toed the rubber for the Lady Raiders as Coach King looks to settle in on a rotation before district games roll around.

“All of our pitchers threw well,” King said. “Bennett had a shutout win, Sanders had a save and Branch had two wins, Gandy and Word each had a win and Parker, who did not pitch, will be a key to our success as a competitive team.

Leading hitters were Bruce, Gibson, Allen, Hixon, Cumpton and Payne. Gibson and Allen stepped up to fill in for Lewis at catcher, while Skeldon filled in for Parker. King stated some of the younger players were put into action in the absence of Lewis and Parker who were representing Richland Parish Dixie World Series. King will have his full squad today as the Lady Raiders host Cathedral Natchez at 4 p.m. and Bayou Softball will come knocking Saturday to visit the Lady Raiders. Game time Saturday will be 1 p.m at Lady Raider Field.

The Lady Raiders need your support.