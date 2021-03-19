Newellton Pep Talk

Strength for the Day is dedicated to life’s joyful happiness.

Did you know that people who approach life in a joyful manner often say they lead happier lives?

It’s true.

When we’re happy, we think and act more positively to what is happening around us.

If you’ve ever been around people who are positive and upbeat, you know that we mean.

Some seniors may have health problems of their own, but their happiness keeps them young at heart.

You’ll often find your mood is brighter and more joyful when you’re with them.

Amen.

Remember: The love of family or friends and the kind eyes of a beloved pet and a sturdy roof over our heads, all these things to praise God and be thankful for His blessings.

Psalm 30:5 -- Joy cometh in the morning.