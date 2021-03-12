Newellton Pep Talk

Fri, 03/12/2021 - 10:02am
Ruby Lee Gipson

Strength for the Day is dedicated to those who are born in December and to the sick and shut-in.

 

The Time is Now

There’s a wonderful, wise old saying and you’ve heard it often said, “Never look on your past mistakes nor look too far ahead.

 The past, with its joys and sorrows, has gone like a beach of sand. 

The future, whether it be bad or good, is held in God’s Loving Hand. 

There’s a time for starting a venture. 

There’s a time for fulfilling a vow and be ready for life’s adventure. 

The time is now.”

Remember: You know God opened two gifts for your this morning -- your eyes. And you should count your blessings, nor your problems.

Psalm 1:3 -- Whatsoever He doeth shall prosper.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2021