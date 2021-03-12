Newellton Pep Talk

Strength for the Day is dedicated to those who are born in December and to the sick and shut-in.

The Time is Now

There’s a wonderful, wise old saying and you’ve heard it often said, “Never look on your past mistakes nor look too far ahead.

The past, with its joys and sorrows, has gone like a beach of sand.

The future, whether it be bad or good, is held in God’s Loving Hand.

There’s a time for starting a venture.

There’s a time for fulfilling a vow and be ready for life’s adventure.

The time is now.”

Remember: You know God opened two gifts for your this morning -- your eyes. And you should count your blessings, nor your problems.

Psalm 1:3 -- Whatsoever He doeth shall prosper.