Newellton Pep Talk

Strength for the day is dedicated to guidance for all of us, family, friends, children and others old and young as we rise from bed to start our daily routine.

Let this quiet time prepare us for the rush of the day as I pray.

Dear Lord, I think of my family and friends and others who are heading off to work or other tasks today. Lord, give us our daily guidance as we go our respective ways. We ask you to direct our actions as we go through the day. Thank you, Lord, for your wisdom. Amen.

Remember: Forbidden fruit creates many jams and the only time you should look down on a man is when you are helping him up.

II Peter 3:18 -- Grow in Grace.