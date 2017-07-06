Holly Ridge Happenings

By Shirley Thompson

Coming Soon

You do not want to miss this once in a lifetime event!

Jesus Christ

Date for Arrival

In a moment, in a twinkling of an eye, at the last trump; for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. Who can take part in this event? whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Yes, I had some rare visitors this week. Bro. Buddy McGirk from Newton Baptist Church stopped in to say hello on Thursday.

Walter Cochran and Larry Lockaby come by also on Thursday. They had been over to Monticello filling up on boiled crawfish. We had the best visit and visitors are always welcome at Thompson’s. so stop by!

We at Bethel did enjoy Paul Wells, Robert Wallace and Cody Freeland with the Gideons at our church, of course Paul did a great job with the music. May God bless this organization.

Chuck Clack is home and recuperating slowly after his heart surgery. Hopefully he will take it easy for a while. I know they miss him at R.R.W.W as well as we do. Get well, Chuck!

Our sincere sympathy and love goes out to Sharon Blaylock and the Blaylock family in the homegoing of their loved one Bennie Blaylock. May God’s Precious love sustain during these hours of sorrow.

Are you covered with the Blood of Jesus?

Happy Birthday this week to My Little girl Vanessa Thompson, Judy Caldwell, Susan Goodman, Bailey Hale on June 8th, Heath Dew, Drake Eppinette, on June 9th, Bobby Lockard, Alexis Roberts on June 10th, Sharon Baum on June 11th, Karlyn Hall Ulmer, Rocky Gibson, Mrs. Evelyn House, June Lewis on June 12th, Tyler Mann on June 13th, Hilda Mann Pylant, Boston Martin on June 14th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Heath and Leatha Dew on June 9th, Brenda and Ricky Goodman (42 years) on June 14th. May these share many more years of happiness together.

Have a great week. Please call and share! Sometimes I feel I’m wasting my ink because no one ever calls.

Remember: When the state commands that which God forbid or forbids that which God commands, we must obey God rather than men.