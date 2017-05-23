Holly Ridge Happenings

By Shirley Thompson

A Memorial Day Prayer

Dear Heavenly Father, We come before You on this Memorial Day. We pause for a moment and call to mind all the men and women who have died for our nation. Dear Lord, please have mercy on our brave and selfless brothers and sisters, who did not avoid their task but gave themselves completely to the cause of defending and protecting us all. Bless all who have given their lives for the sake of liberty, and grant them eternal rest with You.

We remember also our brave men and women no serving in our Armed Forces, both at home and abroad. Dear God, send out Your Angels to protect them all. Help them discharge their duties honorably and well. Please bring them safely home to their families and loved one. Please bring YOUR peace and mercy to our troubled world. We ask this, Father in Your name. Amen

Here in Rayville and our community on Thursday was Jody Stokes, Amber Puckett and Little Harrison from Baton Rouge. They were here for the graduation of Molly Stokes from Rayville High School. They visited with Royce and Shirley Lowery also.

My first great-grandchild Ainsley Earl graduated from Riverfield Academy on May 12, 2017. I can’t believe she is that old. Well, I suppose it means that I am a “really old Granny” Ha. So proud of her!

Kelsie was here for a two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday, sorta rushed visit, better than none. Upon returning to Lafayette on Thursday she and eight of her friends left for a bachelorette party in Austin, Texas to Lake Travis where they enjoyed kayaking, hiking and other things of interest.

Louise and I went to Shreveport to the wedding of Jerry and Diane Cobb’s granddaughter Amanda Sternitky to Michael Grunny. The Wedding was at the Caspiana Plantation on Hwy 1 South. It was absolutely beautiful and the weather was great for the outside wedding. Great spread of food and band. We left to come home just in time ahead of the rain and hail that come later. We were Blessed!

Only two defining forces ever offered to die for you. Jesus Christ who dies for your soul and the U.S. Veterans who died for your freedom.

Happy birthday this week to: Gary Freeland on May 25th, Emily Hardy on May 26th, Hilda Clack on may 271th, Roger Dew, Will Senn, Mr Ben Love on May 28th, George Dew on May 29th, my grandson Tyler Cheek, Karen Singly on May 30th, Teresa Rawls, J.B. Farrar, Lauren Biritz, Jeannie Danell on May 31st, May these celebrate many more happy ones,

Anniversary wishes to Rita and Carlos Mann Sr. (48 years) on May 26th, May these two share many more years of happiness together!

Please call and share. Have a great and safe Memorial Day weekend!

Remember: We Honor, we Remember, those who have given of themselves so we may live in peace. Thinking of your everyday. Memorial Day.