Holly Ridge Happenings

By Shirley Thompson

Jesus Cares

When you’ve met some disappointment and are tempted to feel blue, when your plans have all been side-tracked or some friend has proved untrue. When you are toiling or you’re struggling at the bottom of the stairs, It will seem a bit like Heaven just to know that Jesus Cares! Oh, this life is not all sunshine, some days darkest clouds disclose there’s a cross for every joy-bell, and a thorn for every rose. But the cross is not so grievous, nor the thorn the rosebud wears, and the clouds have silver linings when we know that Jesus Cares.

Stopping in before Easter was Pasty Hall Mann and Elsie Hall Hurt, They had been to the cemeteries to place their flowers on their loved ones' graves.

Diane Cobb and Tanja Thompson traveled to Shreveport with Paula Cobb and her grand daughter to the Bridal Brunch of Amanda Sternizky (Diane’s granddaughter) who will wed in May. Food galore, fellowship and fun was had by all who attended.

Billy and Linda Cheek from Baton Rouge and Noll and Tammy Johnson from Start was guest on Easter Day of Ralph and Janet Cheek.

We enjoyed having them in our church service at Bethal on Sunday. After Church they enjoyed having lunch together before their departure for home.

Louise Cato enjoyed her Easter Sunday in Vicksburg with her family. Randy and Cindy Martinez, Jason and Lindsey and Kylie Jo and Rhino and Mary Miller and several other friends.

Greg and Jeanne Thompson, Ahndi and Cooper were in Gulfshores for a few days. Greg was doing some painting on a house while Jeanne and the kids enjoyed the sand and beaches. In fact, Jeanne and the kids stayed on down till Wednesday.

Tanja Thompson was in Vicksburg for Easter with her daughter, Niki Thompson.

They are having a benefit lunch on Saturday, April 22nd at the Kings Camp on the Bonn Idee in Mer Rouge to help some kids attend camp. They are having crawfish, gumbo with the trimmings plus hot dogs for the children. If you can try to go and help some child.

Happy Birthday this week to: Tyler Blaylock on April 20th, Allen Nettles, Grace Marsh, Mike Lewis on April 21st, Ryan Cheeks, Betty Stewart and Donna Jones on April 22nd, my little great, great niece Reina Rawls on April 23rd, My nephew, Butch Stokes, Katherine Gilley on April 24th, Laura Lewis on April 25th, Scott Self on April 26th. May these have many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Vicki and Gary Freeland, Stacy and Randy Lee on April 20th, Lauri and Jason Nix on April 25th, Judy and Paul Slayter and Cindy and Dennis Odom on April 26th. I wish these many more happy years together!

Have a great week and I really wish you would call and share!

Remember: Faith in JESUS CHRIST makes the difference between despair and hope.