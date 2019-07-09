Holly Ridge Happenings

Hey! Got a call from Paul and Linda Waston inviting friends and family to Mrs. Pauline Watson’s 95 birthday party! It will be on July 20th 2019 on Saturday at West New Home Church at 1 p.m. It will be catered by Catfish Charies. Let us make this a great day for this very sweet little lady. She truly is loved and greatly deserves a party.

People, People! Let me tell you we are so blessed here, Me, Greg, Jeanne, Coope and and I went to Vicksburg on the night of July 4th for the fireworks. They were just awesome. Most beautiful fireworks presentation I ever witnessed in my life or on T.V.

They carried me before fireworks began up 61 North. I was just devastated, thousands and thousands of acres under water, farm land, homes vehicles. I’m sure it will be a while before they can see land, so we here are truly blessed.

Congratulations to Nathan Stanley and April Whitsine on their commitment of marriage. May God bless them with a long, happy life together!

Coming by on the 4th was Cathy Rose who now lives in Tallulah. I can’t remember the last time she came by but she did get her some ice cream, Ha!

Visitors on Tuesday were Earnie and Carolyn Perry, Both retired and could come more often.

We enjoyed Reatague Woods who stopped in on Friday on her way home from Oak Grove. It was “coffee time” but she had ice cream while we had coffee!

Ben and Emily Thompson, Ahndi, Cooper and Cotton motored down to Zackery on Saturday to visit Trey and Meridith Dixon and family returning home on Sunday. They enjoyed their visit but like to have stayed longer. Well, Maybe next time.

Our love and prayers go out to the Freeland family in the homegoing of their Mother, Mrs. Marie Freeland Clack, on Friday Morning. She was ninety years young and full of life until she broke her leg. She was quite a trooper and she will surley be missed by her family and so many friends! May Gods love sustain them at this time and days ahead.

Opal Jones and Pauline Stewart were in St. Joe on the 4th at the home of Bennie and Shevie Jean Stansil.

Also there to name just a few were Clyde and Joyce Piercy, Shane Gaston and Lindsey and Bennie and Shevie’s son from Montana. I’m sure there was lots of food, fun and fellowship there!

Mrs. Evelyn Dorman and Darla Monroe come by on Saturday. Mrs. Evelyn looks very well to me, doing real good and sure was good to see them.

Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence. Nobody can break me because I know who stands beside me, and that is God. Do your best and trust God with the rest.

Happy Birthday this week to Bubba McLemore, Bubba Dunn, Jennifer Franks on July 11th, Regina Lipscomb, Melvin Herman, Lil Clyde Jones, Austin Gibson, Alvin Stowe, Morgan Chours on July 13th, Shirley A. Thompson, Courtney Parker, Destiny Dickson on July 14th, Kat Greer on July 15th, Peggy Blanston, Angela Watson on July 16th, Lisa W. Dixon, Mary Stanley, Seth Thompson on July 17th. May these enjoy and celelebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Betty and Luke Hamaker (56) years on July 12th. I wish for them many more happy years together!

Have a great week!

Remember: When people throw dirt, remember you’re a seed. God is about to use what the enemy meant for evil to make you grow.