Holly Ridge Happenings

Memo

To: You

From: God

Subject: Yourself

Reference: Life

This is God, today I will be handling all your problems for you. I do not need your help so have a good day. I love you.

P.S. And remember, if life happens to deliver a situation that you cannot handle, do not attempt to resolve it yourself! Kindly put in the SFGTD (Something for God to do) Box. I will get to it in MY TIME, NOT YOURS.

Once the matter is placed in the box, do not hold on to it by worrying about it. Instead, focus on all the wonderful things present in your life now.

Now, enjoy your day. I’ve seen you struggling. And I say, its over. A blessing will come your way.

I haven’t had a lot of visitors this week, I suppose they are busy doing their Christmas shopping, Ha! I only wish I was finished but I’m doing a lot. My girls do most for me. Ha!

Did it rain or what? We didn’t have a lot of voters on voting day but we enjoyed those that did as usual.

Christmas does not come from the pockets. It comes from the heart. It is not about gifts, but rather the love for your family and friends.

Happy Birthday this week to Dustin Self and Lacey Self on December 13th, Maddie Senn on December 14th, Tammy Hough and Racheal Headon December 15th, Glen Mann, My great granddaughter Ahndi Lynn Thompson on December 16th, Marigrace Morris on December 17th, Jimmy Dale Parker, Morris Corbett, Mallory Cater, Richard Blaylock on December 19th, Christian Thompson and my great granddaughter Ainsley Earl on December 19th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Tina and Eric Silk on December 15th, Geneva and Sherman Williams and Amanda and Dennis Lewis on December 16th, Margie and John Thomas on December 18th, Sherry and “Shorty” Hough and Nellie and Doug Thompson on December 19th. I wish for these many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Shop till you drop, but stay warm.

Remember: Broken things can become blessed things if you let God do the mending!