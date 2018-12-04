Holly Ridge Happenings

Bright Lights and Salt Shakers

Christians, do not be a copycat, being like everyone else. Be what God wants you to be. Be a light, and a bright testimony for God!

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matt. 5:16.

Be salt! Salt is a seasoning that improves the taste of a normally bland food and preserves it to last longer. An obedient Christian can be “salt.” His example can change the sinful trend of this world, and preserve it a little longer from God’s wrath and the consequences of sin.

“Ye are the salt of the earth; but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men” Matt. 5:13.

Coming by the store on Tuesday was Wayne and Mary Yates from Talluluh. They had been making their rounds at the cemeteries. Was good to see them.

Well I was gonna buy some of Bill Green’s good gumbo that the Rhymes Library was selling at the bazaar. I did get some and it was so good, but my friend from Colorado was in town, Cobina Pee, she called and said she was taking a quart of my gumbo or she will tell something on me when in school. Well she got it, but she knew nothing to tell. That was a gimmick. Ha!

Vanessa and I enjoyed a visit on Sunday with Malvin and Sharon in Farmerville. Short one, but was worth the trip. They are doing good and was so glad to see us.

Patsy Mann from Downsville and Elsie Hurt from Start stopped by on Monday to say hello and of course get ice cream. Its never to cold for ice cream. We had a great visit as usual.

Remember when in April I had this visitor, Sara, form England/Florida who got our store on “Where the locals go in Louisiana” pamphlet at the Mound Welcoming Center. She said she would be be back. Last Wednesday this R.V. with the United States Map on it pulled into the parking lot at Thompson’s store. Good as her word, she had returned. She had been on coast to coast on Hwy 80 then back on Route 66, this time she had been up to Minnesota and down on the Great River Road on both sides of the Mississippi and loved it, she said.

I have received 42 cards from places she had been on her trips even five from when she returned to England for a wedding. She said she would be back so maybe I’ll see her again. She is quite interesting!

Happy Birthday this week to Elizabeth Nix, Jane Pearce, Kellie Thompson, Jay Livingston on December 6th, Joel Rawls, Jack Payne, Chapel Davis on December 7th, Annette Vondenstine, Wayne McManus, Travis Richards, Mitzie Cheek on December 8th, Reyanna Clark, Addison Greer, Tommy Rawls on December 9th, Ralph Powell (92) years Kelan Steele on December 10th, Brandon Holley on December 11th, Landon Graham Magee, Natalie McManus, Charlotte McKnight, Toney Brock, Carolyn Calloway and yes, Me on December 12th. I wish these many more happy ones!

Annivesary wishes to Anita and Toney Brock on December 7th. May these share many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Eugene Seniff during the days and years ahead. Mr. Eugene was called from this life last week. He will surely be missed.

Have a great week, stay warm and dry.

Remember: Worry is a conservation you have with yourself about things you cannot change. Prayer is a conservation you have with God about things He can change!

Also our love and prayers go out to the family of Mrs. Mary Powell after her homegoing. May God’s love keep them and help them during their time of grieving.