Holly Ridge Happenings

Is Your Bible Interesting?

Mother was trying to get eight year old daughter Mary to learn her Sunday School lesson. At length she took her Bible from the bureau and said; “Come Mary, I will help you learn your lesson, and then you may go back to your play.”

“All right. Mom, but lets study it out of grandfather’s Bible. It is much more interesting than yours.”

“Oh, no, Mary, they are exactly alike.”

“Well, I think grandfather’s must be more interesting than yours, he reads it so much more.”

The preacher can only bring the Word to the ear. The Spirit must bring it from the ear to the heart!

Donald and Sue Morman from Mountain View, Arkansas, were here on Wednesday for a visit. Always good to see them. Here for a visit with Ore Maesur and Linda and Jerry Mayhall was Ann Morgan from Breaux Bridge and Jan Hopkins from Youngsville. Of course I enjoyed them when they stopped in.

Corrine Stokes from Beinville, Texas, surprised me on Sunday afternoon. She had come to visit with her son, Trey Stokes, and family. She also attended her son, Richard’s, wedding reception in West Monroe.

Also surprised on Friday afternoon when June McCartney stopped by for ice cream on her way home from Mer Rouge where she had been for the retirement party for Albert, who had worked for Helena Chemical for years.

Lawrence Wynn and Mark Barton from West Monroe had gone to Oak Grove for sweet potatoes. I’m glad I’m on the road when they can stop in, Ha!

Happy Birthday wishes this week to Phil Allbritton on October 4th, Everette Calloway on October 6th, Connor Mills, Randy Ogles on October 7th, Elle Grissom, Floyd Swain, Lloyd Swain, Taylor Thomas on October 8th, Brad Hough, Katie Purcell on October 9th.

May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Janet and Ralph Cheek on October 8th, Vivian and Edward Hall (62) years on October 10th. I wish these many more years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the Hendrix and Weeks family in the loss of their loved one, Ann Weeks Jones, who took her heavenly flight last Friday. She will surely be missed by all who knew her.

Our community was saddened on Sunday morning to learn of the sudden death of a special little lady, Tana Ruth Cheek.

May God’s love keep each one who will feel the absence of this one in their life. God bless Gail Cheek Logan and Maria (her son and daughter)

Have a great week. Do call and share.

Remember: This is the day that the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!