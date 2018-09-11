Holly Ridge Happenings

I have always thought that Noah was safe inside the Ark because he built it according to God’s specifications. I thought that perhaps it was the strength of the gopher wood and the soundness of the architecture that ensured that the waters of the food would not come into the Ark.

But today I encountered a verse that shifted this whole paradigm. Let’s read what Genesis 7:16 says. “The animals going in were male and female of every living thing as God had commanded Noah. Then God shut him in.”

Don’t miss this even after Noah had built the Ark, it was GOD HIMSELF WHO SHUT HIM IN, IN ORDER TO SHUT OUT THE WATERS OF THE FLOOD. IN OTHER TRANSLATIONS THIS VERSE SAYS “The Lord sealed them inside.”

May the Almighty God seal us inside His Ark of protection through this second half of 2018. It is not the fact that you have locked your house that keeps you safe at night, it is not your good driving skills that keeps you safe on the road, neither is your healthy eating habits that keeps you healthy. Only God can shut in and shut out the devil that is seeking to devour you. Father we pray that in this second half of the year, as we walk into the streets and as we drive on the roads, Oh God shut us in. Father we pray for our children that in the midst of dangers and molesters. You will shut them in, keep out the flood waters of abuse, rape, murder, accidents, diseases and untimely death. Oh God shut us in, shut us in your Ark of protection, into your Ark of compassion. May God shut us in as we obey Him and trust in His word. Amen.

