Holly Ridge Happenings

One Sunday morning at a small southern church, the new pastor called on one of his older deacons to lead in the opening prayer.

The deacon stood up, bowed his head and said, “Lord, I hate buttermilk.”

The pastor opened one eye and wondered where this was going.

The deacon continued, “Lord, I hate lard.”

Now the pastor was totally perplexed.

The deacon continued, “Lord, I ain’t crazy about plain flour. But after you mix ‘em all together and bake ‘ em, I just love biscuits. Lord, help us to realize when life gets hard, when things come up that we don’t like, whenever we don’t understand what You are doing, that we need to wait and see what You are making. After you get through mixing and baking, it’ll probably be something even better than biscuits. Amen.”

I really think this was meant for me Ha! Maybe we all need to pray this prayer.

Gosh! I’m sorry I was “out of pocket” Saturday morning when Charles and Marilyn Hunts come up to see me. Hope they will come back. Congratulations to Charles and Marilyn, they are now great grandparents for the first time. Little Beaux Bentley Hunter arrived on August 3rd, 2018, tipped the scales at 6 pounds 2 ounces at St. Francis Medical in Monroe. Beaux’s proud parents are Chas an Maci Hunter. His grandparents are Chuck and Amy Hunter. He is their first grandchild.

Oh! Gosh, I feel special. Morgan Lewis sent me an 8x10 picture of the Rayville Softball team State Champs. They traveled down to Alexandria for the Work Series and came in third place. Very proud of all of them! The did great.

I was in Monroe last week. I went by to visit with Doug and Nellie Thompson. While there Nellie showed me all of her pretty woodwork she has already made for Christmas decorations to sale. She works all the time with Doug.

Well, next week our children will be back in school. Drive safe and watch for our busses. Angela Dew from Monroe and her friend Linda Hardin from West Monroe come over for a visit. I’d never met Linda but, was shocked that she knew most or a lot of people I knew. Small world.

Happy Birthday this week to: Zoe Brooks an Tammie Dickson on August 9th, Stephanie Stokes, Heather Silk, Bobbie Stell and Carly Mann on August 11th, My “baby boy” John Thompson and Karleigh Cheek on August 12th, Donnie Hough on August 13th, John Crocker, Brandie Corley, Breanna Cheek and Molly Stokes on August 14th, Sandie Patrick, B.B. Thompson, Elizabeth Sharbono and Bennie Wynn on August 15th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: My grandchildren Ashley and Tyler Cheek (14) years on August 14th. I wish them many more happy years together!

Don’t forget the Holly Ridge Class of 1957 will have their class reunion on August 25 at the Picadilly in Monroe at 4:30 p.m. You you would like to join us, just come on over. Hope to see you there!

Have a great week. Do call and share.

Remember: Jesus sees our sin more clearly than anyone, yet He loves us more than anyone.