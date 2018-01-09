Holly Ridge Happenings

In Your Hour Of Need

Are circumstances controlling your emotions? Are your emotions dictating your actions? Chose today to trust in Jesus, to talk in the Spirit we have assurance that HE will always hear us. Believe in HIS promises, and your faith will grow stronger, Peace will be in abundance, and you need not worry any longer. Difficulties may have thrown you off course, replace all doubt and discouragement with God’s Word as your power source. Know that the temptations your face are equipping you to experience God’s grace. So, when troubles come, set you sights above. Your loving Heavenly Father will care for you and shower you with HIS love.

Josh and Jamie Lofton from up Arkansas way spent some Christmas holidays with Steve and Janice Lofton. Linda Rider, cousin from Winnsboro was here on Thursday for a very warm and enjoyable visit.

Jamie and Delini Rawls and Roman from Oklahoma were here to celebrate Christmas with the other part of the Rawls clan. Most left to go hunting afterwards except Romona, Rechelle and Delini.

Delini and her grandmother Mrs. Margie left for Lafayette to visit with Rachel.

Good Christmas at the Rawls home.

Tony and Nita Brock flew out to California for Christmas with their daughter, Jessica and Bryan Homms.

Our friends from South Louisiana Randy Gross stopped in for a visit bringing all sorts of Christmas goodies. Always good to see him.

Our heartfelt love and sympathy goes out to the Claydess Clack family in the loss of their loved one, Myrtis. May God bless each one during this time of grief and adjusting. Myrtis will be so greatly missed in our community.

I hope that all who celebrated their birthday last week had a happy one and was blessed. Happy birthday this week to: Mark Absher on January 12th, My niece Rene Jackson, nephew, Jack Green, Kyle Bridges, Scott Dew, April Bridges on January 13th, Chance Caston, Gavin Clark, Tori Roseanne Marie Brigg on January 14th, My daughter-in-law Jeanne Thompson, grandson Andy Chappel, Evan Jones, Barbara Callegan on January 15th, Austin Self on January 16th, Nolan Cheek, Krystal Toney on January 17th. May each of these have many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Lisa and Max Dixon (39 years) on January 12th. May they share many more happy years together.

Have a great week! Please call and share. Thanks for all your comments and sweet notes on my column.

Remember: God formed us, Sin deformed us, Jesus can transform us.