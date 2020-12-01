Holly Ridge Happenings

Lord, heal this land. It’s full of Your precious kids. Many who’ve turned their backs on you, forgetting all You’ve done for them. I am praying that Christians across America would come back to life by the wind of Your Spirit. Move in their families. Move in their hearts. Draw us to our knees.

Spending the weekend with Tanya Thompson was Niki Thompson, Teagen and Teirra from Vicksburg. Saturday, they were joined by Juri and Maria Thompson and Little Aubree at the home of Kyle and Mara Browns for a Thanksgiving feast. Everyone did enjoy it.

“Life with Christ is endless love; Without Him it is a loveless end.”

Let me warn you! There are counterfeit hundred dollar bills in our area. Just telling you. Be aware.

Mrs. Mary Russell (Ole Granny) called me she wanted to thank Mickie Nicholson and the staff at the COA for their great Thanksgiving dinner, dressing, ham, green beens, potatoes etc. She is always grateful for every thing they do for her and others and I’m grateful that she calls me! Thanks Mickie and Merry Christmas early now!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love, prayers goes out to Lori Whitstine’s family and friends. Lori took her heavenly flight last Tuesday. May God bless each one who knew her.

The most expensive liquid in the world is a tear. Its 1 percent water and 99 percent feelings. Think before you hurt someone.

Sue Cobb from Lafayette was here this week with Jerry and Diane. She enjoyed hunting over at her other brother’s, Inky Cobb’s camp. Also enjoyed Thanksgiving along with Cheryl Cobbs and family. They did come up for ice cream and visited with me.

Ralph and Janet Cheek enjoyed the children, Scotty and Bambi Cheek, Dylan and Kaleigh from Markham, Texas, here for Thanksgiving. Didn’t get to stay long but, I always say “a short visit is better than no visit.”

I was blessed all of my children, Greg, Jeanne, Vanessa and Jane, were here for Thanksgiving along with several of my grand and great grands. Will and Kelli Rayan also ate with us.

Kelsi was here from Lafayette because she was moving to Dallas to take over a Grubs Restaurant in Plano. So she now has a new home. Can’t believe it.

Happy Birthday this week to: Elizabeth Nix, Jay Livingston, Lake Stowe, Jane Pierce on December 6th, Joel Rawls, Victoria Ross, Jack Payne, Melanie Adams, Chappell Davis on December 7th, Annete Vondenstine, Wayne McManus, Mitzie Cheek, Travis Richards on December 8th, Regina Clack, Addison Greer, Tommy Rawls on December 9th. We wish for these many more happy birthdays!!

Anniversary wishes to: Tony and Anida Brock on December 7th. May they share many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Please call and share.

Remember: If we don’t teach our children to follow Christ, the world will teach them not to!