Holly Ridge Happenings

Agree with God

Move with God

End with God

Never doubt God

It will soon be Thanksgiving! As you think of this day, let us be thankful and grateful for what God has done and will still do for us. God Bless you with a wonderful one next week.

Oh! Let me start off with a happy note.

My great grandson, Carter Cheek, had been selected “Student of the year” at Start School. He is an eight grader and does love school. Carter is the son of Tyler and Ashley Cheek and big brother to Aiden.

You go Carter and “Hitch your wagon to a star.”

Evelyn Tarver, who was reared in our community, and lives in West Monroe now, stopped in on Tuesday.

Dennis Farrar and nephew, Brad Weems, was here earlier in the week. They stopped in just to “remember when.” Ha!

Dan Chasen and his grandson were over this way and he needed some ice, so I did get to see him. Long time since he was by the store.

My relatives, Keith and Shane Sistrunk from Sterlington, come by on Thursday. They were on their way to Alabama to a horse sale. I had not seen them for several years. At least they remember me.

April Aymond was honored on Sunday afternoon with a little baby boy shower for Oliver Knox who the later part of December. The decorations were beautiful, the refreshments were fantastic and there was a great amount of useful, sweet and thoughtful gifts from the little one. It was given at her mom Lannie Thompson’s home on Sunday afternoon. There were several ladies who enjoyed making this one a big success.

Happy Birthday this week to: my nephew, Joey Stokes, on November 19th, Roy Cox McManuus, Ann Hogg, Dorothy Lively, Thelma Jacksn on November 20th, Breanda Lackard. Brenda Whittington on November 21st, Cole Jones, Joseph Charrier, Syliva Handy, Vickie Pylant on November 22nd, Stephanie Steveson, Dustin Sanders, on November 23rd, Katie Pelly, Mildred Carroll, Debra Cheek and Fannie Wynn on November 24th, Diane Nettles on November 25th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: Lauri and Danny Whitstine (44) years on November 19th, Dorathy and Joe Lively on November 23rd. I wish for these many more happy years together.

Have a blessed week: Please call and share!

Rememeber: Jesus is thinking of you with a deep love that you cannot even fathom.