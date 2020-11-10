Holly Ridge Happenings

These are the facts after the election:

God is still on His Throne.

Jesus is still King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

The Bible still has all the answers to all problems.

The Tomb is still empty.

Jesus is still the only way to heaven.

Prayer still works. It will still make a difference and God will still answer prayers.

The Cross, not the government, will still be our Salvation.

There will still be room at the Cross.

Jesus will still save anyone who places their faith and trust in Him.

God will still be with us always. He will never leave us or forsake us.

We had a great day on November 3, voting at precinct 27, Thompson’s store. There were 298 that voted in person and over 100 mail-in or early voting. For us that was great!!! Maybe a little disappointed, but “it will be alright.”

Coming over or a visit on Monday were Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe. We had a good visit for over an hour and Dan had an appointment after lunch but they will be back.

Well, she is going back to her childhood, Ha! “Ole granny” Mary Russell in Start went “trick or treating.” Her pajamas was her costume. She went next door to Bennie D. Townsend. You got to know she is 82 years old and still loves to have fun. I know for one thing, she loves my great grands, Carter and Aiden, dearly. You go, ole granny.

Here for a couple of days from Lafayette was Kelsie Cheek. She doesn’t get a lot of breaks from her work but she enjoys it and we enjoy her when she does get to come!

You know you have gone blind when you can “see nothing wrong” with something that God had called sin.

Oh my, were we hit hard this week. My heart felt sympathy love and prayers go out out the entire family and friends of our Deputy Lloyd Hamm who took his heavenly flight last week after a while in the hospital. To Rene and the children, he will never be forgotten north of Holly Ridge. We all loved Lloyd. To know him was to love him, he was so concerned about the people. May God bless you all and keep you in His care.

Don’t give up. Don’t give in. Don’t lose heart. Don’t lose hope. Jesus can change everything in an instant.

Happy Birthday this week to: Jennifer William, Barbara Blaylock, Alisha Blaylock, my granddaughter’s, Lindsey and LeAnn on Nov. 12, my great niece, Remona Rawls on Nov. 13, Kelly Hogg on Nov. 15, Lil Harrison Pickett, 4 years old on Nov. 16, My great-great neice Sarah Green McElroy on Nov. 17, Janice Lofton, Clay Freeland, Dion Branch on Nov. 18. I wish for these many more happy ones to celebrate!!!

Anniversary wishes to Shane and Tamony Pitman on November 16. May they celebrate many more!

Have a great week! Please call and share.

Remember: Life does Not begin at 40. Life begins with knowing Jesus.