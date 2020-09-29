Holly Ridge Happenings

God Said No!

I asked God to take away my habit. God said, No, it is not for me to take away, but for you to give it up.

I asked God make my handicapped child whole. God said no. His spirit is whole, his body is only temporary.

I asked God to grant me patience. God said no. Patience is a by product of tribulations; it isn’t granted. It is learned.

I asked God to give me happiness. God said no. I give you blessings. Happiness is up to you.

I asked God to spare me pain. God said no. Suffering draws you apart from worldly cares and brings you closer to me.

I asked God to make my spirt grow. God said no. You must grow on your own, but I will prune you to make you fruitful.

I asked God for all things that I might enjoy life. God said no. I will give you life, so that you may enjoy all things.

I asked God to help me Love others as much as He loves me. God said.. Ahhh, finally you have the idea.

This day is yours, Don’t throw it away!

Louise was in Vicksburg on Monday for a visit with Cindy and Rhino. They were so very busy at the their sports store so they had lunch then Louise came on back by coffee time, but a short visit is better than none.

On Sept. 24, our church ladies planned a surprise birthday party for Ralph Cheek at his home. Janet kept the secret well. Three of his sisters were there alone with our church people and pastor and friends. Great day for one who truly deserved it and was so grateful for it!

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers to out to the family and friends of Ruby Ann Montgomery who was called home last week. She will surely be missed around town and by whoever’s life’s she touched.

May God bless each one as only He can.

Whatever you are feeling today, talk to God about it. He’s never mad at you and He’s always there to comfort you.

The Richland Parish Sheriff Department and our parish communities lost a very good deputy, Captain Randy Vallot. He fought a good fight but God said “enough” and took him home to be with Him. Our love and prayers go out to his family, loved ones and friends who were touched by his homegoing. God bless each one who’s life he touched.

Happy Birthday this week to: Denise Thompson, Vic Cheek, Danielle Duckwork, Bobbie Ann Walker on October 1st, Corey Mayhall, Jennifer McLemore, Stacey Maxwell, Mack Hagood on October 2nd, Noel Johnson, Cheryl Cardova, Tyler Stanley on October 3rd, Phil Allbritton on October 4th, Everett Calloway on October 6th, Angie W. Langley Cannon Mills, Randy Ogles on October 7th, May these celeberate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Keith and Cindy Holley (45) years on October 2nd, May they share many more happy years together!

Have a great week. Please call 728-2604 and Share.

Remember: When God has His hands on your life, It doesn’t matter who has your name in their mouth.