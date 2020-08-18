Holly Ridge Happenings

As long as we have memories, yesterday remains. As long as we have hope, tomorrow waits. As long as we have love, today is beautiful. As long as you have GOD, anything and everything is possible. Amen. No what what tomorrow brings, God is still in control. Jesus! The greatest gift I’ve ever received is Your Love. Thank you for giving Your Life for me!

Overnight guests with Ralph and Janet Cheek were their grandchildren, Jaime and Courtney Anderson and little J.J. They went on up in Arkansas to visit his family then on to Michigan where he will be working for a while. They did stop by to see their Aunt Shirley, Ha!

By the way. Wreaths across America are now on sale. Contact the Rhymes Library and place your order!

My Jeanne was in Shreveport on Saturday to attend memorial service for her Aunt Carol Hutchinson. Then on out to Canton for the night and bring home some furniture to redo with her sister Kellie Ryan.

I’ve been blessed this past week when three of my great-grandsons were with me, Carter, Cooper and Aiden. Was sorta lonesome and quiet last light when they disappeared.

We get news this week about the “homegoing” of Mrs. Evelyn House, 90 years old, who was now living in Washington state near her son, Dr. William House. Mrs. Evelyn was in our community a few years ago and we all loved her. May God bless each one touched by her death.

Happy Birthday this week to: Ernestine Lofton on Aug. 20, Dan Rainwater, Kiley Clack, My great grandson, Hayes Chappell on Aug. 21, Tye Cheek on Aug. 22, Charlie Morgan on Aug. 23, the twins, Addie and Kenzie Stokes on Aug. 24, great grandson Lawson Rawls on Aug. 25, Brian McCartney, Billy Clay, Hally Johnson, Carly Pierce, Reed Davis on Aug. 26. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Happy Anniversary to: Donna and Duke Jones (39) years on Aug. 21, Christine and Ben Reddick (62) years on Aug. 23 (how did you do it Christine?) Just kidding. Here is wishing them all many more happy years together!

Have a great week. Do call and share!

Remember: Watching the news should make us grateful that God left us a Bible to base our lives on and not a panel of experts.