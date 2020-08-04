Holly Ridge Happenings

The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the spirit is life and peace. Romans 8:6

As we waste our breath complaining about life, someone out there is breathing their last. Appreciate what you have. Be thankful and stop complaining. Complain less. Have more smiles, less stress. Less hate, become more Blessed.

When you get what you want, that’s God’s direction. When you don’t get what you want, that’s God’s protection.

Spending a week down in Gulf Shores was Jeanne, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper, Cotton, a freind Emmy joining them was Kelli W Rayan, Billy and Becca Thurman, Will and Wyatt from Seattle. Had a very great time.

Here from Bossier City for the weekend was Richard Freeland with his daughter Jada Paker, Molly and Brooks.

Kyle and Mara Browns home in Monroe is where the birthday party was for Nike Thompson. Those attending was Tanja Thompson, Juri and Maria Thompson, and Aubrey, Menks and Sarah Thompson, Christian, Carly, Peyton and Luren. You only turn Fifty once. Oh my to be fifty again, Ha!

Vanessa, Carter and I motored up to Farmerville on Sunday for a real good visit with Maloin and Sharon Sistrunk. Enjoyed some cake and coffee and watched the wildlife in their back yard.

Carry a heart that never hates. Carry a smile that never fades. Carry a touch that never hurts.

Monday late as I had put closed on the door, was walking to my car, this SUV drove up, they rolled her window down and said “What do you mean closing so early when we want ice cream?” Well it was Mrs. Ruth Odom, Kathy and Betty. I said “get out and come in.” I unlocked the door, dipped their ice cream and we sat down and visited until they finished. It was a great visit and I do love me some Mrs. Ruth Odom. Hard to believe she is 94 years young and gets around and looks so good!

Our community was hit hard with death’s this week.

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers go out to the family and friends whose loved one, Tracey Clack, died so sudden. May God Bless each one as life goes on. May His love sustain them as only He can. To the family and friends of Justin Rawls our love and prayers go out to those left here. May God bless them. To the family of Velma Nolan. We send our love and prayers out to those who cared for her during her lengthy illness. We ask God’s love and blessing on them! May God bless you all.

Happy birthday this week to: Mark Thomas on August 6th, James Hough, Toni Thompson, Raileigh Hunter, Katelyn Mann, Matt Steele on August 7th, LaShonda Rhodden, B.B. Thompson, Riley Barton on August 8th, Tammie Dickson on August 9th, Heather Silk, Stephanie Stokes, Bobbie Stell, Carly Mann on August 11th, my baby boy, John and Karleigh Cheek on August 12th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Wedding Anniversary wishes to: Dennis and Vickie Farrar on August 6th, Wade and Kellie Thames and Donald and Sherry Letlow on August 7th, Tim and Mary Stokes on August 8th. I wish for thes many more happy years together!

Have a great week, call and share your happenings. 728-2604.

Remember: No matter what tomorrow brings, God is still in control.