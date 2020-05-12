Holly Ridge Happenings

There’s an oak tree in the acorn. Never belittle what God has given you. Never believe the lies of the enemy when he says it’s too small. One day in the future, you’ll look back and see just how far God has taken you, and just how much you’ve grown. Trust the One who makes oak trees out of acorns.

God is not going to rewrite the Bible just for your generation. His word remains the same forever and always.

This week is Nursing Home Week! God bless each resident, nurses, aides, kitchen workers, janitors, etc, that are their to help and do for all of the elder people. “God is good all the time” so remember that!

Enjoying Wednesday til Sunday down in Gulfshores were Greg and Jeanne Thompson, Ben and Emily Thompson, Ahndi, Cooper and Cotton, I think the beach was well accepted, but a little cold one day. Summer is coming and that will be good.

Steve and Janice Lofton traveled to Texarkana this Friday and returned on Sunday visiting with Josh and Jenne Bolsten and the children, Yes! they also brought Ethan and Max home with them.

Here on Friday was Alice Cumpton. We invited her and Betty Joe Gray for coffee and cookies at “coffee time.” Betty Joe didn’t get to come, but we did enjoy Alice.

Louise enjoyed Mother’s Day in Jackson with Lindsey and Jason and Lylie Jo along with Cindi, Randy and Rhino. Had a great time.

I enjoyed My Mothers Day also with my John, Vanessa, Richard, Tyler, Ashley, Carter and Aiden for lunch. The others, well most of them, were on the beach but did call. Kelsie and Carissa come over on Saturday afternoon for their visit. Short but sweet.

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers go out to the family of Trae Greer at his Sudden death on Monday. May God Bless Rocky, Shannon, Tiffany, Addison and all others touched by his passing.

Everything will work out in the end. You don’t need to know how. You just need to trust God and believe that it will.

Happy Birthday this week to: Joshua Graham, and Anna Aswell on May 14th, Ben O’Neal, Justin Dias on May 15th, Roy (Paw) McCormick on May 16th, John Thomas and Chris Gilley on May 17th, Sandra Hogg, Gregory Shane Burgess on May 19th, Zack Swain, Rabyn Cheek on May 20th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Sandi and Glynn Stanley (38) on May 15th, I wish for them many more happy years together.

Have a great day. Take care and be careful.

Remember: Give your burdens to the Lord and He will take care of you. He will not permit the Godly to slip and fall.