Holly Ridge Happenings

Here on Thursday was Sue Cobb from Lafayette. She was visiting friends in Monroe and come over to visit with me and Jerry and Diane Cobb. Still playing tennis.

Sherry Eubanks was here from Tyler, Texas last week for the Riverfield Homecoming where he niece Ella Jo Barker was maid on the court.

Ralph Powell has recently flown to Las Vegas to visit his son, David, and family then he and David drove up to West Yellowstone for a few days. He had a great time.

Jamie Rawls was here from Oklahoma for the weekend.

He and David went over in Mississippi to work on deer stands as usual it’s that time of the year.

My friends, Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe come over on Sunday for a most enjoyable visit. Sorta fussed at me for not letting them know that I had broken my arm.

Ralph and Janet Cheek were married 52 years not 48 like I had put. Sorry for that.

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to Ruth Mercer and her family in the loss of her loved one, Husband Willie Mercer. May God bless and keep them thought this time of sorrow.

Happy Birthday this week to: Randy Vaughn, Paula Hough, Mason Hale, Micheal Smith on October 12th, Jacob Jackson on October 13th, Tim Stokes, Betty Corbett, Zoe Moore on October 15th, Tina Cox, Spence Clack, Richard Mann on October 17th, Jason Pyles, Caleb Franks on October 18th. May these celebrate many more!

Anniversary wishes to: Larry and Patty Dew on October 15th, Robert and Christie Frey on October 16th, Robert and Margie Chislom on October 18th. May these share many more years of happiness.

Have a great week, call and share or come by to see me, Okay!

Remember: You know the prayer you prayed? God heard it and He is working on it!