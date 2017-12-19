Holly Ridge Happenings

My First Christmas in Heaven

Words of Sympathy

I see the countless Christmas trees around the world below with tiny lights, like Heaven’s stars reflecting on the snow the sight is so spectacular, please wipe away the tear for I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year. I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear but the sounds of music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here. I have no words to tell you, the joy their voices bring, for it is beyond description, to hear the angels sing. I know how much you miss me, I see the pain inside your heart but I am not so far away, we really aren’t apart. So be happy for me, dear ones, you know I hold you dear. And be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year. I sent you each a special gift, from my heavenly home above. I sent you each a memory of my undying love. After all, love is a gift more precious than pure gold. It was always most important in the stories Jesus told. Please love and keep each other, as my Father said to do. For I can’t count the blessing or love he had for each of you. So have a Merry Christmas and wipe away that tear. Remember, I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

This poem was giving to me by a lady that means so much to me and it is most fitting for me at this time in my life. The love of my life is spending his first Christmas in Heaven! God is so good!

Well my number 13th great grand has arrived. Charlie Kate Burdeaux arrived on December 15th, 2017 at Glennwood and tipped the scales at seven pounds fourteen ounces and nineteen and a half inches long. Her proud parents are Lena Kate and Tyler Burdeaux of Monroe. Her grandpa John Thompson is proud of her also as well as me. May they have a wonderful family life and God bless them. She is so very precious.

Louise Cater and her family all met at the home of Gary and Angie Cater on Sunday night for Sharing love, fellowship, food and gifts. A great time was had by all.

The Cheek sisters had a sister weekend last week. Denise, Connie Cherly, Debra, Tammie and Sandra Kay all were in Shreveport I’m sure for their Christmas gathering.

While there they attended a baby shower honoring Grace Ruth Marsh for her baby girl who will arrive soon.

Happy Birthday this week to: Shane Hough while with his family who have been visiting with James, Judy and others, Randy Gilly, Ethan Dean on December 21st, Betty Hamaker on December 24th, Trey Stokes, and Mara T. Brown on December 25th, Carol Thompson and Summer Yates on December 26th, Sheila Payne, Bud Absher, Tabatha Blaylock on December 27th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: Mary and Toney Stanley on December 23rd, Nelda and Mack Haygood (49 years) on December 27th, May they share many more happy years together!

Have a great Christmas week and remember Jesus is the reason for the season.