Sisters win in district track

Riverfield Academy’s Haley and Holly Salsbury recently attended the MAIS District 3A Meet at MRA in Canton, Miss.

Haley won first place in the 3200, 1600 and 800 meter race. Holly won second place in the 800 meter race.

Both attended the South State Tournament at Clinton on April 28. Haley Salsbury took first place in the 3200 (two mile), 1600 (two mile) and the 800 meter race. Holly Salsbury took third place in the 800 meter race.

This past weekend, both attended the MAIS Overall Meet at Jackson Prep with Haley placing third in the 3200 (two mile), second place in the one mile and second place in the 800-meter race.

Holly Salsbury placed sixth in the 800-meter race. Currently, Haley Salsbury ranks first place in Girls District 3A in all three events going into the 2019 track season.

Haley and Holly will be competing in the 2018 Junior Olympics this Summer in Des Moines, Iowa with their track team Ultimate Performance.

Both studends will also be attending the Nike-Colorado Springs cross country developmental camp at University of Colorado in July.