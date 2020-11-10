Riverfield heading to MAIS semifinals

In MAIS-4A quarterfinal playoff action, the Riverfield Raiders defeated the Canton Panthers by a score of 40-14 this past Friday night.

The Raiders pretty much dominated the game and ket the Panthers held back all night long. The Panthers were only in the lead one time in the game and it was short lived. They went ahead 7-6 in the first quarter on an 80-yard kickoff return. Other than that, they didn’t score again until late in the game.

the Raiders once again this week used a powerful rushing attack against their opponent to score six touchdowns in the contest.

First quarter scoring included a touchdown on a four-yard run by Hudson Brakefield and a touchdown by Trent Ginn on a 33-yard-run The Raiders scored three times in the second quarter to take a 33-7 lead into the half. Second quarter scoring included a 30-yard run by Brakefield and a one-yard and five-yard run by Ginn.

In the second half, which was fast moving, the Raiders scored one more touchdown on a 20-yard run by Ginn early in the third quarter. Ginn also kicked two PATs in the game while a two-point conversion was run in by Ryan Albritton.

Hats off to the Raider offensive line who probably don’t get enough recognition, but have been an awesome force all season long.

The first team O line includes Walker Nelson, Sam Estes, Kaiden Krishna, Jake Worsley, Eli Barnett, Austin Machen and Cooper Eldridge and Evan Bickford as tight ends.

Also, the Raider defense has been powerful this year. The first team defense has only allowed one rushing touchdown this far in the season. In Friday night’s game, the Raiders first team defense allowed only 16 yards rushing and 26 yards passing. The defense forced two Canton turnovers, one pass interception by Ty Skeldon and one fumble recovery by Brier Williamson.

Total offense for the Raiders in Friday’s game was 385 yards. Of that 346 was rushing and 30 was passing. Trent Ginn led the rushing attack with 173 yards. Hudson Brakefield had 116 and Brett Whorton had 26. Also, adding to the rushing total were Barnes Williamson, Bailyn Sorensen, Ryan Albritton, Addison Shelton, Drew Holley and Neal David Sullivan.

Gin was four for five in the passing game, totaling 39 yards. Ginn completed passes to Cooper Eldrige, Brett Whorton, Cotton Williams and Alex McHenry.

The Raiders will be in semifinal playoff action this Friday night at home against Winston Academy. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.