Riverfield headed to playoffs

The Riverfield Raiders experienced their final win of the regular season this past Friday night.

It was a different type of situation, but folks it is still 2020 (a very bizarre year).

Friday was homecoming for the Raiders and after a day of homecoming activities which included presentation of the homecoming court along with the senior football players and drum line members, speeches and a parade, the Raiders then were looking for ward to Friday night’s game to begin at 7 p.m.

They were to face off against the Clinton Christian Academy Warriors. Clinton entered the game with a 0-9 record and it was expected to be an easy match up for the raiders. Halftime was to include the regular homecoming presentation of the court.

About 40 minutes before game time, things started changing. The sky began filling with clouds and a light rain began. The rain began to increase and before 7 p.m. arrived, a powerful electrical storm was taking place. Rain delays of the game took over.

Close to 9 p.m., both teams were still waiting to begin action on what was now a rain-soaked field. It was at this point that the Clinton coaching staff made the decision to throw in the towel and forfeit the game.

So everyone went home.

The Raiders finish their regular season at 9-1 and for the second year in a row are the number one seed in the MAIS-4A playoffs.

They will have a bye in round one this coming Friday night, but will be back in action at home on Nov. 6. Their opponent will be the winner of the Canton/Bowling Green game which will be determined Friday night in round one action.

The 2020 homecoming court will be presented at halftime of the second round playoff game.