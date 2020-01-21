RHS girls end tough week

The Rayville High School girls experienced a rarity, losing two games in one week.

One didn’t matter so much as it was to 3A power Lee High out of Baton Rouge (though our girls don’t relish losing to anyone) in for a much needed competitive game to condition the team for the playoff run.

Our girls stayed with the Patriots 18-18 until the buzzer to end the first quarter when Lee popped three. Rayville went on to lose 59-38.

The one that hurt was a district game at Ferriday.

It was one of those games that most teams have once a season when they are out of sync. Add to that, the fact that the Trojans are very strong team with twin towers who scored with relative ease.

When it was over the Hornets were looking at a 47-62 loss. The proof of the pudding will be on Feb. 4 when the Trojans come to town.

To add to the craziness of the week, the Hornets traveled to Lake Providence and what happened was a shame. Rayville jumped off to a 19-0 lead before the Panthers scored on a free throw with 6:10 left in the first half.

Things didn’t get any better for Lake Providence as a fight broke out from sheer frustration as the Panthers trailed 52-1 with 4:46 left to play in the third quarter. Wise heads decided that it would be unproductive to continue the game.

Outside of Ferriday our ladies should have little trouble until playoff time.