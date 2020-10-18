Rayville, Mangham post wins

The Rayville Hornets defeated the Viidalia Vikings 40-14 last Friday night.

The win boosts the Hornets to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play.

This Friday, the Hornets will host the Mangham Dragons.

The Dragons are coming into the game after a 54-34 win against North Caddo.

Mangham trailed North Caddo 14-7 at the end of the first quarter but pulled ahead to 20-7 by halftime. The Dragons held onto that lead in tough third quarter, scoring 27 points to North Caddo's 14 to go into the fourth quarter with a 47-28 lead. Both teams put up six points in the fourth quarter to end the game with Mangham ahead 53-34.

The win leaves the Dragons at 3-0 as they prepare to travel to Rayville to face the Hornets at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also on Friday night, the Delhi Bears dropped their game against the Ouachita Christian Eagles by a score of 64-22 last Friday night.

OCS came out to a 27-6 lead in the first quarter and broadened that to 50-6 at halftime.

The Bears outscored OCS 16-7 in the third quarter to narrow the lead to 57-22, but OCS scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter to make the final score 64-22.

The loss drops the bears to 1-2 on the season as they prepare to face 1-2 Delta Charter this Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Charter School Gators fell 40-13 to Madison last Friday night.

This week, Delhi Charter host Beekman at 7 p.m. on Thursday night with both teams looking for their first win of the season.