Rayville, Mangham, Delhi all post district victories

The Rayville Hornets defeated the Delhi Charter School Gators 20-15 last Friday night.

The victory boosts the Hornets to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in District 2-2A.

The loss drops the Gators to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in district.

The Hornets will travel to Tallulah Frday night to play a district game against Madison Parish High School. Madison comes into the game at 1-6 overall and 1-3 in district.

The Gators will host General Trass Friday night. General Trass comes into the match at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in district.

Mangham 37, General Trass 14

The Mangham Dragons defeated General Trass 37-14 last Friday night.

The win boosts the Dragons to a 6-1 overall record and leaves them undefeated in District 2-2A at 3-0.

The Dragons will now travel to play the Ferriday Trojans in a district game this Friday night. The Trojans enter the match with a 6-1 record.

Delhi 6, Sicily Island 0

The Delhi Bears defeated the Sicily Island Tigers 6-0 last Friday night.

The win boosts the Bears to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in district play.

This week, the Bears will travel to Oak Grove to take on the Tigers in another district game. Oak Grove is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district.