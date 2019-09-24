Rayville Hornets lose game to Union Parish

The Rayville Hornets are 0-3 after a loss to Union Parish last Friday night.

Union Parish came out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and widened it to 34-6 by the half.

They added 14 more points in the third quarter. After a scorless fourth quarter, the final score was Union 47, Rayville 6.

“Union Parish is a very good team,” Rayville Coach Joe Purvis said. “We’re very young on the like but we are trying to grow.”

He added that the team is facing a tough schedule this year as it rebuilds its talent.

“There’s definitely not rest,” Purvis said. “It’s full speed and you’ve got to be ready.”

This week Rayville will host the VidaliaVikings at 7 p.m. Friday at Rayville High School.