Rayville Hornets dominating opponents in District 2-2A

District 2-2A is stronger this year with three teams (Delhi Charter, Madison, and Rayville) in the top ten.

Even so, the Hornets have a good chance of going undefeated in the district again.

This past week Rayville took care of Ferriday, there on a rainy night 74-56. It was a closer game than the score indicated as it was 40-38 early in the third quarter.

At home, the Hornets had considerable trouble with Madison out of Tallulah, winning 77-69. Though with 2:32 left in the game, it was 70-65. And they are expected to be much tougher when we travel to their place on February 7.

No such problem with General Trass in Lake Providence as the Hornets won 96-50.

Tuesday night we entertained Vidalia to complete the first round of district play. So far the Hornets have protected there number two power ranking with relative ease.