Rayville Hornets defeat DCS Gators 26-14

The Rayville Hornets defeated the DCS Gators 26-14 last Friday night.

The win boosts the Hornets to2-5 overall and 2-2 in district play while the Gators fall to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district.

The Gators started the game with a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and held it until into half time.

The Hornets were able to comeback, scoring twice in the third quarter to move ahead 12-7.

Delhi score again with two minutes left in the third quarter and took back the lead 14-12. That lasted until the Hornets score another six with just under a minute left in the third quarter to lead 18-14 as the fourth quarter began.

With three minutes left in the game, the Hornets scored another eight points to put the game away 26-18.

DCS will be on the road this week to take on the General Trass Panthers in Lake Providence. The Panthers are 5-2 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

The Hornets will be at home this week as they take on Beekman. Beekman is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in district.

Neither team was able to score during the first quarter, with Mangham taking a 7-6 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, General Trass scored twice to Mangham’s one touchdown for a 20-14 lead. Cam Wilmore ran the ball into the endzone to get that six points for the Dragons, followed by Kolby Poindexter’s PAT kick.

The Panthers then scored 16 points to Mangham’s six in the fourth quarter for a final score of 36-20. Once again, Cam Wilmore put the points on the board for Mangham, running in a 26-yard touchdown.