Raiders beat Canton to remain undefeated

The Riverfield Raiders hosted the Canton academy Panthers this past Friday night.

The Raiders went to work early in the game to secure the victory. The win places them at 9-0 with just one game left to play in the regular season.

The Raiders controlled the momentum of the game all night long. First quarter highlights included the Raiders scoring three times while they held the Panthers scoreless. With 8:20 left in the quarter, the Raiders capped off a 80 yard /six-play drive with a five yard touchdown run by Nicholas Heath. They added two points on the PAT as Garrett Brakefield connected with Kayden Geisbrect. On the very next Riverfield possession, they went 78 yards on seven plays. Hudson Brakefield completed the drive with an eight yard touchdown run. Cayden Odom added one on the PAT putting the Raiders in the lead 15-0. A late first quarter Panther fumble was recovered by Garrett Brakefield giving the Raiders excellent field position. One play later, Nicholas Heath took the ball in from 6 yards out, the PAT failed but the first quarter ended with the Raiders at a 21-0 advantage.

The Raiders out scored the Panthers 9-0 in the second quarter. About midway through the quarter, a bad snap by the Panthers sent them scrambling for the ball in the end zone resulting in a safety giving the Raiders two more points and a 23-0 lead. With just a few seconds left in the quarter, the Raiders scored once more on a seven-yard run by Hudson Brakefield. Cayden Odom added one on the PAT giving the Raiders a 30-0 half time lead.

Riverfield’s Nicholas Heath, took the opening kickoff of the second half and returned it for 24 yards. Two plays later, Garrett Brakefield, broke loose on a 52 yard touchdown run. Cayden Odom added one on the PAT and early in the second half, the Raiders led 37-0. The game clock was set in the constant run mode at that point. Within a couple of minutes, the Raiders were making substitutions and all the Raiders got to see a little playing action Friday night. The Raiders scored one more time in the Third quarter on a four-yard run by Braxton Shelton with Jackson Shelton adding one on the PAT.

They scored once in the Fourth quarter on a 39 yard run by Brett Whoten. Canton scored twice in the Second half. The final score was Riverfield 50 Canton 14.

The Raiders totaled up 411 yards of offense, 333 yards rushing and 78 yards of passing. Leading the rushing attack was Hudson Brakefield with 139 yards, Nicholas Heath had 64 yards, Garrett Brakefield had 67 yards, Braxton Shelton had 21 yards, Colton Williams had 8 yards and Brett Whorten had 39 yards.

In the passing game, Braxton Shelton was four for 13 with 63 yards while Garrett Brakefield was one for three with 15 yards.

Defensive stats include Bailyn Sorensen with nine tackles, Ryan Albritton and Jackson Shelton each had four tackles. Alex Allen and Jackson Shelton each had a quarterback sack. Garrett Brakefield and Jackson Shelton each had two pass break ups.

This week, I would like to say thanks to our defensive line which does a great job each week in holding back their opponent. Defensive tackles team includes: Drew Garrett, Barnes Williamson. Defensive Ends include Randy Head and Chase Miller. Alternating in the defensive tackle positions are Hayden Wisenor, Preston Rodgers and Noah Greer. Your work is greatly appreciated.

The Raiders will be on the road tomorrow night traveling to Clinton Christian Academy in Clinton, Miss. This will be the final game of the regular season.

Hey Raider fans, see you there at 7 p.m.