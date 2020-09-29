R.A. Raiders win over Cathedral Green Wave

In another road trip game, the Riverfield Raiders put another mark in the win column this past Friday night.

The Raiders controlled the momentum and pace of the game against a tough team and came out on top 37-8.

The first quarter ended in a goose egg tie. The Raiders, however, had possession of the ball to begin the second quarter and with just six seconds gone off the clock, they scored their first touchdown of the night. It came on a four-yard run by Trent Ginn. Ginn kicked a one-point PAT and the Raiders were up 7-0.

Two more second quarter touchdowns were scored by the Raiders with the pass. The Raiders went up 14-0 when Ginn completed a 16-yard pass to Ty Skeldon. With time running out and just 51 seconds left on the clock, Ginn completed an 18-yard pass to Kayden Giesbrech to make the score 20-0. The PAT failed, but the Raiders weren’t through yet. As the Green Wave desperately tried to get some first half points on the board, they were intercepted by Brett Whorton who ran the ball close to 30 yards to set up the final Raider score of the first half, a 30-yard field goal kicked by Trent Ginn with just three seconds left on the clock. The Raiders went into halftime with a sound lead of 23-0.

The third quarter began as Cathedral received the opening kickoff and started a drive that could have given them some second half momentum. The drive used up over half of the quarter but came up short. The Raider defense is to be commended for their goal line stance. With the ball on the two-yard line and first and goal, the Raiders held the Green Wave out of the end zone and pretty much dashed the hopes of them getting back into the game.

The Raiders scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. With just eight seconds gone off of the clock, Hudson Brakefield scored on a 10-yard run. Ginn added one on the PAT to bring the Raider lead to 30-0. About three minutes later, Brakefield scored again on a 34-yard run. One point added by Ginn brought the lead to 37-0 and set the game clock in the constant run mode.

The Green Wave did manage to get on the board with a one-yard run and a tw0-point PAT, but it was too little, too late.

The win leaves the Raiders in a good standing of 5-1 on the season.

Yet another road trip is on the schedule for the Raiders this week as they will go to Cleveland, Miss., to take on the Bayou Academy Colts. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 to host Brookhaven Academy.