Mangham tops Ferriday 42-36

The Mangham Dragons defeated the Ferriday Trojans 42-36 last Friday night in District 2-2A competition.

The win boosts Mangham to 6-0 overall and 4-2 in District while handing Ferriday their first loss of the year.

Caleb Pleasant ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He completed 5-of-15 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Ferriday took an early lead, scoring six unanswered points in the first quarter, but the Dragons moved ahead with two touchdowns in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 14-6 lead.

The Trojans outscored the Dragons 24-8 in the third quarter to take a 30-22 lead. Mangham then came back with 20 points in the fourth quarter to Ferriday’s six points to end the game with a 42-36 Dragon victory.

The Dragons will host the Vidalia Vikings this Friday night. Vidalia comes into the game at 1-3.

Also this week, the Rayville Hornets will host the Madison Jaguars at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. The Hornets come into the match at 2-4 on the season while the Jaguars are 3-3.

The Delhi Bears will travel to Tensas to play the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bears come into the game at 1-3 while Tensas is 0-5.

The Delhi Charter School Gators will host the Ferriday Trojans at 7 p.m. Friday. DCS comes into the game at 0-3 while Ferriday is at 5-1.