Mangham sweeps past Vidalia in 42-6 victory

The Mangham Dragons swept past the Vidalia Vikings 42-6 last Friday.

The win boosts the Dragons to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in District 2-2A play.

Friday the Dragons will host the Madison Jaguars in a district match. The Jaguars come into the game with a record of 1-8 overall and 1-5 in district play.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Rayville 24, Madison 12

The Rayville Hornets defeated the Madison Jaguars 24-12 last Friday night during a district game.

The win brings the Hornets to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in district play.

This Friday, the Hornets will host General Trass in a district game. General Trass will enter the game at 6-3 overall and 3-2 in district.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Delhi 30, Tensas 6

The Delhi Bears defeated the Tensas Panthers 30-6 this past Friday night.

The win boosts the Bears to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in disctrict.

This Friday, they will travel to Monroe to take on St. Frederick in a district match. The Warriors come into the match at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in district.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Ferriday 60, Delhi Charter 3

The Delhi Charter School Gators fell 60-3 to the Ferriday Trojans this past Friday night.

The Gators scored three points in the first quarter and then trailed the rest of the game.

Ferriday scored 10 in the first quarter, 24 in the second, 14 in the third and 12 in the fourth quarter.

The loss drops DCS to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district play.

This week the Gators will host Vidalia at 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

The Vikings come into the game at 2-7 overall and 1-4 in district play.