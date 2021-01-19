Mangham, Rayville players make all district

Mangham and Rayville high schools are well represented on this year’s 2-2A All District team.

Mangham High School’s Kaleb Pleasant was named as overall MVP

Mangham players named to the first team offense are Pleasant, Cam Wilmore, Tae Gayden, J.T. Smith,

Chase Underwood and Kolby Poindexter

Member of the Dragons on the first team defense are defensive MVP Joe Williams, Tae Gayden, Josh

Uchtmann, Donte Straughter and Trey Massey.

Named to the second team offense from Mangham were Shun Haynes, Clay Mills and Dakota Robinson

while Dragons named to the second team defense were Dylan Maldonado, Gage Hutson, Casey Nielsen and Terry Smith.

Honorable mentions went to Mangham players Connor Smith, Antonio Bell, TJ Johnson, Malik Jones,

Michael Johnson, Jalen Williams and Robert Natt.

Rayville players named to the all district team were Jordan Debose on first team defense, Jalon Qualls and Kashie Natt on the second team offense and Laterrance Cassells on second team defense.