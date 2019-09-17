Lady Raiders to host MAIS South State tourney

The Riverfield Lady Raider softball season has been cruising along so far as the Lady Raiders have compiled a 19-5 record and a second place finish in District 3-AAA.

Head Coach Kyle King knows the pace will pick up with the top eight teams in the MAIS South Region set to roll into ULM (Monroe) who is hosting the tourney Sept. 21-23 for the Lady Raiders.

King stated his lady Raider team is excited to be the host team and they look forward to playing their best softball going into this 2019 playoff season.

Pitching has been strong this season as Lily Gandy, Mary Madeline Bennett and Mallory Word have a combined 1.16 ERA.

The Lady Raiders are led defensively by shortstop Jordan Sanders and catcher Morgan Lewis.

A speedy outfield of Lilia Cumpton, Jenna Payne and Kennedy Bruce has been an asset all season.

The leading hitter for Riverfield is Jordan Sanders at .404 average, followed by Rylee Gibson at a healthy .388 average. First base Molly Allen and utility player Alana Skeldon are at .367 average and .339 average respectively.

Coach King stated that we need to play solid defense behind our pitchers to be successful. The top four teams will advance to the overall state tourney which will be played in Magee, Miss., Sept. 28-30.