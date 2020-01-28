Lady Hornets still undefeated

The Rayville High School Lady Hornets remain undefeated in district play at home after disposing of the Vidalia Vikings 68-50 and the Beekman Charter Tigers 66-28.

Against the Vikings, senior Jalexis Kelly fairly filled the basket up with three’s (five) on her way to a team high 25 points. She scored 15 with three threes against Beekman Charter.

Zykera Webb had 12 in the first game and 11 in the second. Freshman Lane Wood had 11 against Vidalia and nine against Beekman.

Sophomores Amari West and Jalacia Miller each had nine against Vidalia. Amari had 12 against Beekman and Jalacia had six against the Tigers.

Samiyah Smith had 10 against Beekman after sitting out against Vadalia. Lathian Kelly completed the scoring with one against Beekman,

The next action for the Lady Hornets is in Mangham against the Dragons on Jan. 31.