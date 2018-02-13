Lady Hornets still undefeated

Despite a horrendous pre-district schedule, the Rayville Lady Hornets (10-9) captured a few prize pelts for their belts in wins over Wossman, Carroll, Neville and a split with the 5A powerhouse Ouachita.

It served them well, for they have breezed through six district games by an average difference of 33 points a game. And this is without two stalwart starters Shamari Franklin and Emonni Baker who were injured in the win over Ouachita on Dec. 23. So far they have not returned.

During this six game rampage, they have been led by Micaela Wilson, Kansas U. signee, with 126 points and that was with her sitting out as the mercy clock ran in most instances. Jalexus Kelly dropped in 59, Mykiya Wilson 50, T’Kira Fuller 43, Ta’Shunna Neal 30, Taleria Cowart 25 and Ebberly Minnieweather with four threes against OCS scored 18. Lakevia Anderson contributed eight, Tamaya Miller seven and Ashonti Hunter two.

By the time you read this they will have played Ferriday which leaves only General Trass Feb. 3, and Mangham Feb. 9 for home games.

They will close out the season with non-district New Living Word on Feb. 10.

After this they will be in the playoffs with a likely home game in the first round.