Lady Hornets end season in runner up position

A great season for the Rayville Lady Hornets came to an end when they lost the semi-final game to Mansfield in the state play-off in Alexandria Thursday afternoon.

Who would have thought they would have gone this far, for early in the season they were 8-10 or worse. That’s about par for the course for Coach Jo Sneed doesn’t shy away from strong competition before district time.

Again it paid dividends as they breezed to the district championship with an 11-1 record. Even the loss to Mangham in the last district game at home made them a better team, for when Ville Platt came to town in the first playoff game, the Lady Hornets disposed of them with little trouble, 77-31.

Then dangerous district foe, Ferriday, came to town in the second round. The Lady Hornets didn’t seem to remember that they had to come from behind by 17 points against the Lady Bulldogs with three and a half minutes to play in Ferriday. That Is the biggest comeback I have ever seen any time, anywhere. As I say, they were unfazed about that game and went on to beat Ferriday 58-47 even though the game was tied at 23 late in the second quarter.

Next, it was to trip to Doyle, the #1 seed. Despite trailing by three with 1:40 to play, they won that one by seven.

The #4 Lady Wolverines from Mansfield were talented and well coached, but the Lady Hornets showed that they could play with them, trailing by one point at the end of one. Though Rayville trailed by nine, 18-27, with 1:29 left in the half, they didn’t quit.

The Lady Hornets don’t know the meaning of the word quit. Well actually they do, but they don’t. Five or six free throws brought it to 23-27. And then the most amazing shot of the tournament. With four-tenths of a second left, Jalexis Kelly took the inbounds pass and from near mid-court let it fly. Swish, nothing but net for three. And she did all this with her LEFT hand. Pretty amazing, huh?

She is, of course, left-handed but even so it was still a he__ of a ... well, a fantastic shot. I was going to say it was a heck of a shot but no it was a fantastic shot.

Despite getting ahead by one early in the third, we were not able to sustain any consistent play and lost by seven. I am not sure the best team won but they did that. night. I wouldn’t mind a rematch but, of course, that’s not allowed. You have to win ‘em as you come to ‘em.

T’Kira Fuller led Lady Hornet scorers with 21 points. Amari West followed with 17, Jalex1s Kelly had six and MyKiya closed out the scoring with five.

As a footnote Mansfield went on to win the state championship. Things bode well for next year’s team though we lose seniors Fuller and Wilson. I can hardly wait to see West, Kelly, Minnieweather and others back in action.