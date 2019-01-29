Hornets slip against Madison Prep, 70-60

After taking care of business at home against district rival Vidalia 81-42, the Hornets traveled to Baton Rouge to take on triple A power Madison Prep.

The Chargers were ready for the Hornets who had defeated them a week earlier in Rayville, 57-48, before a home crowd in excess of a thousand. Mylik Wilson was designated MVP in that game by Down South Magazine.

Even though the Hornets led by one at 35-34 at the half, they trailed by three at the end of three and went on to lose 70-60. No doubt the difference was the thousand vociferous fans in Hornet Gym.

There is only one home contest left in the regular season play (Mangham on Feb. 5th) so you can come and practice your cheering for the playoffs which will begin after Feb. 5.

Scoring in the two games Vidalia, Madison Prep follows with the former being first: Mylik Wilson 8, 22; JaMacheal Wilson 11, 0; JaMarkus Wilson16, 6; De’eron Brown 12 (all threes) 5; Jalon Qualls 9, 17; Kashie Natt4,9; Christopher

Jones 0, 0; Jay Pleasant 8, 0, Derrick Dawson 2, 0; Zyquarious Cowart 7, 0; Demerson Williams 2, 0; and LaBrandon Butler 2,0.

Feb, 8 will be the last game (away against Delhi Charter).

Come on out and support the Hornets. You do make a difference as the full house evidenced against Madison Prep.

If I were a betting man, and I am, I’ll lay even odds that the Hornets repeat as state champion.