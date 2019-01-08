Hornets continue winning season

Since our last report the Hornets won the prestigious Big E Rayville tournament with victories over Neville (108-58), Union Parish (80-38) and Ouachita (65-52) in the finals in a game much closer than the final score indicated as the Hornets were only ahead 42-40 with 1:30 left in the first half.

Next was the Don Redden Classic Tournament at Ouachita. It was the 5A West Monroe team again who played much better. The score was tied at 42 at the 4:09 mark in the third quarter. A closer game than the 81-65 score indicated.

Next came the #2 ranked in 3A Wossman. The Wildcats thought they could beat the Hornets as they jumped to a 25-16 lead at the end of the first quarter but trailed 49-54 at the end of the half. They closed the gap to 62-63 with 2:40 left in the game. The Hornets, tough in end game play, pulled it out 72-64.

Again this final was against the 5A power Ouachita on their home court and the Lions were taking no prisoners as they led 38-26 at the end of the half. That’s when this reporter walked in. Somehow he got the wrong starting time. It’s just as well. I don’t think he could have lived through this beating.

It got a little better as the Hornets got within five (49-54) at the end of the third quarter. The Hornets, as stated, are tough when the rough gets going. At the 6:50 mark in the fourth the Hornets could have tied it up with a three (51-54) but the roaring Lions went on a 10 to 1 run and led by 12 with 4:15 left.

One would think it was over but as I told you the Hornets play best when it counts most. Here’s the way it went from 52-64, 54-64, 56-64, 58-64, 58-66, 60-66, 60-68, 62-68, 63-68, 63-70, 65-71 with 1:09 to play. Bang a three at 1:01 68-71 and lo and behold POW another three at :35, 71-71. The Lions played for the last shot, missed but after a terrific battle tipped the rebound in for the win, 73-71,

This reporter couldn’t have been prouder of this Hornet team if they had won. You have got to get out and see these Hornets play. District play begins now and I doubt if there will be any competition but one never knows. If it is competition you want, come out Jan. 19 when Madison Prep (#3 in 3A) comes to town.