Dragons beat Hornets, 40-6

The Mangham Dragons took a 40-6 victory over the Rayville Hornets last Friday night.

The victory leaves the Dragons undefeated while the Hornets fall to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in District 2-2A.

Mangham will host General Trass this week for homecoming. General Trass comes into the game at 3-1 overall and 2-1 in district.

The Hornets are scheduled to play Delhi Charter School Thursday night at the Swamp in Delhi. Delhi Charter school is coming into the game still looking for their first win following a 40-13 loss to Madison this week.

The Delhi Bears will face the Sicily Island Tigers this Friday night in Sicily Island, following a 26-0 loss to Delta Charter this week. The loss leaves Delhi at 1-3 overall and 0-4 in district. The Tigers will be coming into the game at 0-4 and 0-3 in district.