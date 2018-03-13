DCS tracks teams off to strong start in 2018

The DCS Track teams are off to a strong start this season with two meets under their belt.

The track teams competed in the T ri State D&H Relays March 3 and Cedar Creek March 8.

The DCS girls brought home the Cougar Relay championship with a number of first place medals and other valuable scorers.

In the field events: Ashari Jones took first place discus and second shot put while Megan Holloway took second place in long jump and third in triple jump.

In the running events, DCS got first place medals from Destiny Hargrove in the 200 meters, Joniah Brown in the 400 meters, Anna Raley in the 800 meters, and from the 4x200 relay team of Anna Raley, Terrionna Gray, Amiya Ewell, and Destiny Hargrove and the 4x4 relay team of Joniah Brown, Megan Hollway, Anna Raley and Amiya Ewell.

Other members scoring points for DCS was Isabel Colvin who took second place in the 300 hurdles, Dora Dawson with fourth place in the 3200, Joniah Brown with third place in the 1600 and Madison McCool with sixth place in the 400 meters.

The boys team placed second overall to meet host Cedar Creek by sweeping the relays with first place medals in the 4x1 4x2 and 4x4. Team members for both the 4x1 and 4x2 are Azavier Stubblefield, Chester McDaniel, Joshua Poland and J’Quan Polly. The 4x4 team consisted of Kolten Kelly, Stubblefield and Polly and Bobby Benson.

Azavier Stubblefield also won the 400 meters in his individual race. Polly and McDaniel were second and third in the long jump. Benson and Kelly were second and third in the 800 meters and Jeffrey Williams scored in the 400 and triple jump with a third and fourth place finishes.

Poland (javelin), Jake Stansbury (discus) and Terry David (high jump) scored fifth place points to round out the scoring for DCS.

The DCS track teams next compete at Sterlington March 15 and 29, March 23 at Ouachita, April 5 at Caldwell and April 12 at OCS.