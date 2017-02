Richland Parish jobless rate rises slightly

Unemployment in Richland Parish rose slightly according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Richland’s jobless rate rose from from 6.4 percent in November 2016 to 6.7 percent in December 2016. The rate for December 2015 was 6.9 percent.

This reflects 544 people looking for work in Richland Parish in December, up from 526 in November and down from 584 a year ago.

The Richland Parish workforce was 7,632 in December, down from 7,695 in November and 7,897 a year ago.

LaSalle had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in December with 5.2 percent. West Carroll Parish had the highest rate at 12.5 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate in Louisiana dropped to 5.4 percent in December, down from 5.5 percent in November, according to not-seasonally-adjusted data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment rates also fell or stayed the same in all nine of the state’s metropolitan statistical areas.

Not-seasonally-adjusted data represent a snapshot of employment but are not adjusted for seasonal factors. The Louisiana Workforce Commission released seasonally-adjusted data for the state on January 20.

Not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for Louisiana’s MSAs in December were as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.9 percent, unchanged from November and up from 5.1 percent in December 2015;

• Baton Rouge: 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent in November and up from 4.1 percent in December 2015;

• Hammond: 6.1 percent, unchanged from November and up from 5.8 percent in December 2015;

• Houma: 5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent in November and up from 5.1 percent in December 2015;

• Lafayette: 6.1 percent, down from 6.3 percent in November and up from 5.6 percent in December 2015;

• Lake Charles: 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in November and up from 4.2 percent in December 2015;

• Monroe: 5.5 percent, down from 5.7 percent in November and up from 5.1 percent in December 2015;

• New Orleans: 4.8 percent, down from 5.0 percent in November and up from 4.6 percent in December 2015;

• Shreveport: 5.7 percent, down from 6.0 percent in November and up from 5.4 percent in December 2015.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has countless tools to connect job-seekers to employers. Services such as in-person assistance, training opportunities, apprenticeship programs and on-site job fairs are available to the general public throughout the LWC’s 59 local offices.