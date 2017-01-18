Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 9-15.

• Rebecca Fuller, 28, 200 Earline St., Rayville; possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on theft of goods.

• Morgan Lee, 22, 1104 Killoden Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace.

• Satiesia Thornton, 20, 1104 Killoden Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace.

• Michael Foster, 39, 100 Nita St., New Iberia; possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia.

• Christopher Jones, 44, 609 Scott St., Rayville; two counts of failure to appear, two counts damage to property greater than $100, simple criminal trespass, resisting arrest by flight, disobedience to a police officer and simple battery.

• Robert Kelly, 37, 1616 Arkansas Road, West Monroe; disturbing the peace by loud music, no driver’s license, speeding, resisting arrest by flight, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Heather McCormick, 29, 1494 Ward Three School Road, Winnsboro; theft less than $300.

• LaTasha Green, 39, 151 Legacy Drive, Rayville; two counts of aggravated battery and failure to appear.

• One juvenile was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes 19 for speeding, two for expired driver’s license and one each for failure to yield, failure to carry registration, careless operation with an accident, improper backing with an accident, expired license plate and no seat belt.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that his officers are cracking down on all violent crimes.

“All incidents involving violence by one person toward another will be pursued until arrests are made,” he said. “One of my main objectives is to preserve the peace of our community and guard the safety of our citizens. Any act of violence is a threat to those objectives and will be dealt with.

The chief stated that fighting, battery and assault are included in this category.

To motorists, Chief Robinson said “Please slow down. Posted speed limits are not just there for display. A posted speed limit is the maximum safe speed a motorist can drive in a particular area based on many factors, such as the condition of the road, the presence of children in the area, etc. Please observe speed limits for your own safety and the safety of others.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.