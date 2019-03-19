SNAP benefits change in April

Louisiana recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive their April benefits on a modified schedule, as the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services works to transition families back to the regular distribution schedule that was disrupted by the partial federal government shutdown in January.

The April schedule is as follows:

• Recipients who usually receive their SNAP benefits on the 1st through 9th of each month will receive their benefits for April on their regular issuance date.

• Recipients who usually receive their benefits on the 10th through 14th of each month will receive their benefits on April 9.

• May SNAP benefits will be issued according to the regular schedule (1st through the 14th).

The modified schedule for April will ensure that SNAP recipients do not go more than 40 days between issuances, while transitioning families back to the normal schedule for May.

March benefits were issued to current SNAP recipients on March 1 and 2.

These and prior adjustments to the schedule resulted from the partial federal government shutdown in January, which required the U.S. Department of Agrictlture Food and Nutrition Service to find a funding loophole that would allow SNAP benefits to continue uninterrupted during the federal government’s impasse.

For more information about the issuance of SNAP benefits in Louisiana, visit the DCFS website at www.dcfs.la.gov.

For a flyer with the April 2019 SNAP issuance schedule, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/AprilSNAPflyer.