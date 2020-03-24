Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 8-20.

• Willie Ellis, 42; 418 Pine St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Alexa Wyatt, 26, 75 Kny Road, Delhi; loitering and simple possession of synthetic marijuana.

• Hunter Goutreaux, 19; 38722 Redbud Lane, Denham Springs; simple possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II and simple possession of Schedule IV.

• Courtney Armstrong, 33; 501 Martin Luther King Drive, Rayville; shoplifting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for speeding and one each for no insurance and improper backing with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that the Coronavirus pandemic is on a constant rise.

“It is extremely important that we follow the guidelines that the governor has put in place for our safety as our lives may depend on it,” he said.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind everyone of the importance of practicing everyday preventive actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.

As always, Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.